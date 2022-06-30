Galena Park PD seeks Child Sexual Assault Fugitives

By Allan Jamail

Galena Park, TX. – June 28, 2022 – The Galena Park Police Department is asking for assistance in providing information on the whereabouts of three fugitives wanted for violating their terms of probation by failure to report their whereabouts to a law enforcement agency.

All three of the fugitives were convicted of violations of the Texas Penal Code of Indecency with a Child by Contact. Warrants have been issued for their arrest on failure to report under the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure Title 1, Chapter 62 – Sex Offender Registration Program as follows: Registered sex offenders are required to periodically report to the local law enforcement authority to verify the accuracy of the registration information and to promptly report certain changes in the information as those changes occur. A sex offender who fails to comply with any registration requirement is subject to felony prosecution.

Fugitives Jose De Jesus Martinez (6’2” – 175 lbs – black hair, brown eyes) and Marcial Medina Zuniga (5’8” – 155 lbs – black hair, brown eyes) were convicted of Section 21.11 (a)(1) of the Texas Penal Code. (SEE BELOW)

Texas Penal Code Section 21.11 (a)(1): A person commits an offense if, with a child younger than 17 years of age, whether the child is of the same or opposite sex and regardless of whether the person knows the age of the child at the time of the offense, the person: (1) engages in sexual contact with the child or causes the child to engage in sexual contact; or (2) with intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of any person: (A)exposes the person’s anus or any part of the person’s genitals, knowing the child is present; or (B)causes the child to expose the child’s anus or any part of the child’s genitals. An offense under this section is a felony of the second degree.

Fugitive Abraham Albiter Orozco ( 5’ – 5” 120 lbs – black hair, brown eyes) was convicted of Section 22.011 of the Texas Penal Code. (SEE BELOW)

Texas Penal Code Section 22.011: SEXUAL ASSAULT. (a) A person commits an offense if the person: (1) intentionally or knowingly: (A) causes the penetration of the anus or sexual organ of a child by any means; (B) causes the penetration of the mouth of a child by the sexual organ of the actor; (C) causes the sexual organ of a child to contact or penetrate the mouth, anus, or sexual organ of another person, including the actor; (D) causes the anus of a child to contact the mouth, anus, or sexual organ of another person, including the actor; or (E) causes the mouth of a child to contact the anus or sexual organ of another person, including the actor. An offense under this section is a felony of the second degree.

If you have information about the fugitives contact the Galena Park Police and or Detective Bolanos at 713-675-3471.