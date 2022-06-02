Galena Park’s A.C. Bourgeois Celebrates 100th Birthday

By Allan Jamail

Galena Park, Texas ~ Sunday, May 29, 2022, over 300 family members and friends of Archie Bourgeois turned out to help him celebrate his 100th birthday. Galena Park’s Mayor Esmeralda Moya presented him a Proclamation honoring his birthday, and Pct. 2 Constable Jerry Garcia made a congratulatory speech.

Each of his children took to the stage and made personal comments about their upbringing and fond memories of their beloved dad. Guests enjoyed live music and refreshments of bar-b-q, birthday cake and other goodies. His family members wore tee shirts with Archie’s favorite saying printed on them, EVERYTHING’S LOVELY.

Archie Charles Bourgeois was born in Franklin, Louisiana on June 1, 1922. He was the eldest of eight children. After losing his father at an early age, he worked odd jobs to help his mother raise his siblings. In 1941, Archie enlisted into the US Army, serving as a Privet in the 96-engineer platoon. Archie and his platoon built and maintained airstrips for boomer planes in Australia, the Marshall Islands, New Genie, and throughout the Philippines. Archie was honorably discharged in 1945, returning only to find that the “Jim Crow” south had not changed. As a result, he and a friend decided to pursue career opportunities with the auto industry in Detroit Michigan.

During a stay in Houston, Archie met and married Lillie Baptiste in 1946 and moved to fifth ward in the heart of Houston. Archie attended barber collage and opened his own barbershop while starting a career with Southwestern Bell in 1948. Archie worked in maintenance repairing telephone cars and trucks and later became the first African American to be promoted to a telephone installer and repairmen. In 1952, Archie and Lillie moved to Galena Park, TX, where they raised 5 children, and was married to Lillie for 67 years until her death in 2013. Archie has 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren.

Archie retired after 37 years of service with Southwestern Bell and later served as a mentor for two years at the juvenile correction center in Houston, Texas.

Archie and his family join the Historical Bethel Baptist Church where he served as an usher Trustee and Deacon for over 50 years. More recently, Archie has served as a Deacon at Sweet Homes Baptist Church over the past 15 years. As we celebrate his 100 birthday, Archie remains in good health, staying active while cooking, cleaning, and more.

Archie’s greatest joy in life comes from seeing his family live happy productive lives. Just ask him and he will tell you, EVERYTHING’S LOVELY.

His Children: John, David, Jeffery, and Karen Bourgeois (Ronnie died 2010)