Jacinto City Police Dept. conducts student training courses

FURR & GALENA PARK HIGH SCHOOLS

By Allan Jamail

September 24, 2022 – Jacinto City’s Police Chief Joe Ayala and his officers conducted a six week police training and educational course with local students of Furr and Galena Park high schools. The chief said the idea of the student training was initiated by Mayor Ana Diaz.

Ayala said his officers introduced the students to various aspects of law enforcement; some of the subjects were patrol procedures, traffic laws, DWI laws, criminal investigations, sexual assault crimes, cold case investigations, juvenile investigations, K-9 procedures, police use of force, booking and jail procedures. The students conducted mock traffic stops, went on patrol and were given a tour of the jail.

The students reviewed fire department equipment, EMS procedures and other subjects related to the fire department by Fire Chief Rebecca Mier.