ELECTION RESULTS

Democrats retain control of County Government

Beto defeated; Texas remains Republican

HARRIS COUNTY – Despite warnings of a Republican “Red Wave” sweeping the voting booths, it didn’t materialize in most of the country, and especially in Harris County.

Democrats kept their seats if incumbents, and in at least one critical race, Pct. 4 of the County Commissioners, they picked up a key vote. Lesley Briones defeated incumbent Commissioner Jack Cagle, and the County is now run by a solid 4 out of 5 votes by Democrats.

Republicans spent a record amount of $9 million attempting to unseat Judge Lina Hidalgo, but she retained her position by defeating challenger Alexandra Mealer by over 17,000 votes, 549,999 to 532,602.

In other county races, Adrian Garcia defeated Jack Morman for Pct. 2 Commissioner, 53% to 47%, and Lesley Briones had 52% and Jack Cagle 48%.

Voters approved $1.2 billion in Bonds for the County, and $478 million in Bonds for the City.

Republicans kept all their state offices, however, with a challenge for Governor by Beto O’Rourke defeated by a vote of 55% for Greg Abbott and 44% for Beto.

The turnout for the election was less than four years ago at midterm, in spite of greater money spent on the campaign and intense ads and personal appearances.