Galena Park Lady Volleyball District Champions

By Allan Jamail

October 25, 2022 – The Galena Park Lady Yellowjackets (GPLY) varsity volleyball team won the 5A district title against visiting HISD’s girls Sharpstown Apollos. Head Coach Mary DeFiore’s ladies ended their regular season with an impressive 94 percent district winning record (17 district wins and 1 loss).

After winning the district title they advanced into the 2022 UIL 5A Regions 3 & 4 Texas Volleyball Girls Varsity State Championship Contest.

On November 1, 2022 at Houston’s ISD Barnett Sports Complex the GPLY’s failed to advance further into the playoffs by losing after a tough battle in the 5A Bi- District playoff game against Fort Bend ISD’s Kemper Cougars.

Expect to see more successes next season when Coach DeFiore has 9 of her 14 varsity team players return having this year’s playoff experience.

DeFiore said, “I have a good group of returning varsity players… and our Junior Varsity and Freshmen teams were undefeated in district play this past season. We are ready to get back to work!”