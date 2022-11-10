Pct. 2 opens Mental Health Services POD

Access2Health Smart Pod is the third mobile clinic to open in Precinct 2

Harris County, TX — Monday, October 31, 2022 – Commissioner Garcia was joined by Baylor College of Medicine, Catholic Charities, and The Harris Center to celebrate the ribbon cutting for the third ACCESS2HEALTH Smart Pod in Precinct 2. The Smart Pod will bring mental health services to the community regardless of ability to pay. The event took place at 2:30 p.m.

Officials at the Ribbon Cutting were Commissioner Adrian Garcia; Dr. Sharmila Anandasabapathy, Baylor College of Medicine; Cynthia Colbert, Catholic Charities; Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee; and Wayne Young, The Harris Center.

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony took place Monday, October 31, 2022, 2:30 p.m. at the Northeast Community Center parking lot at 10918 Bentley, Houston, Tx 77093.

About the ACCESS2 HEALTH Smart Pods: When taking office in January 2019, Commissioner Adrian Garcia made it one of his top priorities to ensure everyone, regardless of their socio-economic status, had access to healthcare. His team immediately got to work to find medical partners who would be willing to join in and make this vision come to life. Baylor Medical College proudly stepped up to the plate. Together, they have brought 3 mobile clinics to Precinct 2, now known as the Access2Health Smart Pods.

What is a Smart Pod?

A Smart Pod is a mobile clinic containing innovative technology that allows healthcare professionals to treat patients with a severe common cold all the way to a highly infectious disease without risk of additional spread. The Smart Pods are also unique in their ability to fold up and be moved to other locations as needed via truck or even helicopter. Smart Pods were designed and trademarked by Baylor College of Medicine with the help of NASA engineers.

FACT: The original Smart Pod was invented by Baylor Dr. Sharmila Anandasabapathy for the Ebola outbreak. It was entered into a contest from USAID and was chosen to be developed for treatment for infectious diseases in Africa.