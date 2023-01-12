C.H.I.C’S STOLEN CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS

By Carolyn Stone

CHANNELVIEW – It is with great sadness that we share with you that a large portion of C.H.I.C.’s Merry Christmas Channelview display on the Sheldon Rd. medians were stolen Christmas morning. Most of the decorations on the median directly in front of Jack-In-The-Box in the 500 block of Sheldon Rd. were stolen; all that remains behind are the two Christmas trees and a couple of presents. Truly a Grinch crime!

The Grinch(es) stole the decorations between 8:30 and 10:00 AM Christmas morning. At 8:30 AM, Channelview resident, Greg Moss, who had assisted in decorating the medians, had gone to check the displays for wind damage from the strong winds on Christmas Eve; all decorations were on the medians. Greg was once again driving down Sheldon Rd. at 10:00 when he discovered the decorations on the median in front of Jack-In-Box had been stolen.

Greg (and we) were outraged to find that someone or ones had stolen a Texas sleigh’s (pick-up truck) worth of decorations, and on Christmas Day in broad daylight, no less! The Grinch(es) stole a large (approximately 5 ft x 3 ft) plastic crystal buck reindeer with gold antlers and a red bow; one whole family of reindeer — Daddy, Momma and Bambi, made of brown vines and each having red bows; 5 large lollipops (yellow (2), green (1), blue (1) & unknown color (1)); a red present box & a green present box decorated with ribbons and ornaments; and 3 sets of a red, gold & green trio of presents. When the Grinch(es) left with their sleigh full, all that remained on the median were the two Christmas trees and two presents.

This was a planned crime. We had taken extra care to ensure the decorations were very securely anchored, and the Grinch(es) did not simply jump from their vehicle and grab the large deer, the brown deer family, presents and lollipops. This theft follows our last year’s loss of a large purple ornament decorated Christmas tree and a huge red puffy star. C.H.I.C. does not receive funding from outside sources and relies on our members’ support. The decorations we use, that we do not make, come from a few members personal Christmas items. We can not afford to replace these items and are asking our community’s help in locating the missing decorations. If you were driving down Sheldon Rd or at Jack-In-The-Box on Christmas Day between 8:30 & 10:00 AM and saw the Grinch(es) at work, or you learn who they are, who has the decorations, or see them at a resale shop, flea market, or other locationm please contact us by email at C.H.I.C.77530@gmail.com or on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/892294181644780.

Channelview Health & Improvement Coalition Channelview, Texas C.H.I.C.77530@gmail.com