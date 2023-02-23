Arrest made in shooting of student

GALENA PARK, Texas – A teenager was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of another teen that happened in the Galena Park area Thursday night, according to deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnny Lewis, 17, has been charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Marcos Orta, who was also 17 years old.

Deputies say the shooting took place at around 5 p.m. at a community center near Galena Park High School, located in the 1300 block of Keene Street.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Orta, a Galena Park HS senior, was shot in the neck, face, and arm. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead shortly after.

Investigators said Orta was in the parking lot of the Baggett Community Center when he was approached by two males and shot by at least one of them. The reason for the shooting is not known at this time, but investigators believe it may be drug related. A gun and some drugs were left at the scene, officials said.

Deputies said the suspects then fled the scene in a silver-colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry.

Investigators are trying to determine the identity of the second suspect involved in this case.

“We will have extra security in place to assist the School Resource Officers who are assigned to the school campuses,” Galena Park Police Chief Wagner said.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713) 222-TIPS or call the HCSO Homicide Unit or Galena Park PD at (713) 675-3471.