3 murders, suicide stun neighborhood

GALENA PARK – Four people, including three teenage girls, were shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Galena Park late Saturday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said deputies received multiple reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of 2nd Street at around 10:30 p.m.

Gonzalez said three teenage girls, ages 13, 14, and 19, were home with a 38-year-old man who was believed to be in a relationship with the mother of two of the teens. She was not home at the time.

At some point, an argument broke out between the man and the three teens. That was when, Gonzalez said, the man pulled out a gun and fatally shot all three of them. The oldest was six months pregnant.

Gonzalez said the man proceeded to sexually assault a 12-year-old girl inside the home, then allowed her to leave.

The girl was able to grab a 1-year-old baby, who was also at the house, and ran screaming to a neighbor’s home for help.

Officers with Galena Park PD were called to the home and discovered the bodies of the three victims. The man was also found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 12-year-old girl was treated at an area hospital and is expected to be physically okay. Investigators believe the man was possibly jealous after someone reportedly said “hello” to the mother. The family is heartbroken and devastated.

A makeshift memorial is sitting outside the home filled with candles, balloons, and teddy bears. It shows pictures of the slain 19-year-old. Family members identified her as Sayuri Gill. The 13-year-old was identified as Melany Torres. Sayuri and Melany were sisters.

David Perez says his 14-year-old niece, Laisha, was the friend who was killed. Perez says it doesn’t seem real and said his niece was a sweet girl and, obviously, her mother is not doing well. The family is still trying to process what happened.

“I’m broke. I don’t have words to say. I received a call last night and they told me my niece was shot. I just ran to this place. I didn’t see nothing, and I didn’t hear nothing. No one has said nothing to me. I’m just blank,” Perez said.

He says the family is waiting to get more information from police. The family says they are also in the process of starting a GoFundMe Page to help with funeral expenses.

The 13-year-old victim was a sixth grader in the Galena Park Independent School District, Galena Park ISD released the following statement involving her death, and the death of another teen that happened days earlier.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic events which occurred on Thursday, February 16, 2023, and Saturday, February 18, 2023, in the Galena Park community involving our students and their families. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the student’s families and friends and ask you to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. At this time, we are offering support to students and staff at the impacted campuses as needed. Our goal is to respect the families during this time of loss and provide them with services the district offers as they cope with these tragedies.”