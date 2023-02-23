NS Lady Mustangs eliminated in basketball playoffs

Lady Mustangs 31 – Pearland Oilers 56

By Allan Jamail

February 17, 2023 the GPISD North Shore High School basketball varsity Lady Mustangs were handily defeated in the Area Round playoff game by the Lady Pearland Oilers. Playing on a neutral field at the Pasadena Memorial High School gymnasium, the Mustangs were outplayed on both offense and defense by an aggressive Oiler team. It was the Pearland Oilers who eliminated the Lady Mustangs last season in the playoffs.

In past games this season, it has been the Lady Mustangs who have dominated both ends of the court, but not this time. From the first tipoff, the Oilers racked up 15 points to only 4 points for the Mustangs at the end of the first period. The Oilers scored double-digit points over the Mustangs in three of the four quarters.

NS Head Coach Allison Campbell’s team played all-out and didn’t leave anything on the court, but still that wasn’t enough to make a real challenge to Pearland. The Oilers, a well balanced team, had extremely accurate shooters anywhere on the court. Several of them made 80 to 85 percent of their shots. The team’s average shots-made was 65 percent.

Leading up to this defeat, the Mustangs last week (2-13-23) dominated the Dobie Longhorns to win the Bi-District game 64 – 39. They had a winning season with 13 wins and 3 losses in district play. Next season expect the team to once again be successful, as of the fourteen players on the roster, they’ll have eleven returning.

Linda Jamail, Statistician