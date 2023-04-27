Channelview ISD Students of Month, & Spelling Bee champs

By Allan Jamail

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Channelview Board of Trustees meeting the Board recognized some of the district’s student’s for their outstanding performance.

This was a tremendous accomplishment since the district has nearly 10,000 students. And to be named Students of the Month, highlights how hard they have worked.

Students of the month are: Yaneli Aguilar—Hamblen Elem, Jaythan Escobar— Harvey Brown Elem, Jordan Alvarado Ibarra— Barrett-Lee Early Childhood Center, Elena Littlefield—Crenshaw Elem, Eric Guerra—De Zavala Elem, Brayden Bridgewater—McGhee Elem, Bailey Gutierrez— McMullan Elem, Zydas Yokum—Alice J. Jr. High, Humberto Arredondo— Anthony A. Jr. High, Sofia Herrera—Channelview High, Lizette Arroyo—Endeavor High, and Kyle Fruge—Kolarik 9th Grade Campus.

Spelling Bee Champions were also recognized and advancing to the Regional Spelling Bee contest are Alexander Escalante, an 8th-grade student from Anthony Aguirre Junior High and Jaedon Lee, a third-grader from Hamblen Elementary made it to the 2nd round.

Billy Lee, Jaedon’s dad said, “I have a very smart and intelligent son. I wouldn’t trade him for anything in the world, and I always encourage him to keep up the good work.” Mr. Lee of Galena Manor is a community activist helping out people in the communities of Galena Park, Channelview, Sheldon, Houston, Pasadena East End and Pleasantville.

Jaedon said he wants be a NASA Space Engineer Scientist and a community activist like his dad. He said he and his dad plan to go to the Space Center Houston to do some research on Space Engineering. And he said he’s going to go to Houston Community College to learn drone cyber security and the cyber Apple Swift coding program.

“I love all sports and going to the park to play baseball, soccer, football and basketball. When I have time I enjoy playing with my Nintendo switch. This summer every chance I get I’m going to the library,” Jaedon said.

Teresa Gomez, CISD Communications’ Specialist, assisted with this article.