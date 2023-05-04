Rotary Fish Fry ticket sales brisk; time to get one

NORTH CHANNEL – The North Shore Rotary Club is finalizing their plans for this year’s 48th Annual Catfish Fry & Crawfish Boil, complete with a much anticipated Live and Silent Auctions.

Every year hundreds turn out for a delicious meal of fish or crawfish, and to participate in the auctions, which always feature unusual and hard to get items.

In addition, someone will be the winner of the Raffle, and get a new 2023 Toyota Tacoma pickup, or a Toyota Camry sedan. Considering the scarcity of vehicles from the manufacturers this year, this might be your best bet on a new model. Raffle tickets are $100 (which includes two meals), meal tickets are $15. Tickets are available from all Rotarians. Proceeds from the Fish Fry are returned to the community with scholarships and other projects.

The Fish Fry chairman this year is Rotarian Lee Brown, principal of Cloverleaf Elementary. He is ably helped by the whole North Shore Rotary club, led by president Ken Wimbley.

In addition to the vehicles in the raffle, other prizes will include a whole hog, a custom grill and fire pit from the Sheldon FFA, RodeoHouston entertainment tickets, Sports tickets, fireworks package, Apple iPad mini, Yeti cooler, and restaurant gift packages.

The Fish Fry is held in the Rotary Pavilion behind the Courthouse on Walllisville, and will be on Saturday, May 20th from 11am until 3pm. But come early, enjoy the great food and the great party atmosphere. The Theme for the Fish Fry this year is “Hometown Throw Down” and celebrates with the “Biggest Party on the East Side.”