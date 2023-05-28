28 GPISD Athletes Signed Letters of Intent on National Signing Day

HOUSTON – National Signing Day is a day when high school seniors officially commit to college athletic programs; four Galena Park High School senior athletes and twenty-one North Shore Senior High School senior athletes inked their signatures on national letters of intent to their respective schools. These athletes basked in a celebration of the hard work and dedication they have put into their sport, as well as their academic achievements.

From Galena Park High School: Briana Allen (girls track) – Sam Houston State University; Quindell Anthony (football) – Avila University; David Barnes (football) – Avila University; Branasia Brazelton (girls basketball) – Arlington Baptist University; Diamond Broussard (boys basketball) – Lee College; Leah Chanette (girls track) – Our Lady of the Lake University; David Charles (swimming) – University of Texas Permian Basin; Logan Chavanne (football) – Aurora University; Zachary Chavanne (football) – Aurora University; Jacob Dancy (football) – North American University; Omarion Dudley (football) – Avila University; Tyler Edwards (football) – Benedictine College; Carlos Espino (baseball) – Kansas Wesleyan University; Briana Hernandez (girls soccer) – North American University; Nehemiah Jones (boys basketball) – Dallas College Richland; Emiliano Lopez (boys soccer) – University of St. Thomas; Karissa Maldonado (volleyball) – Philander Smith College; Ashley Moreno (girls soccer) – North American University; Shalayne Morgan (girls basketball) – Tyler Junior College; Yasmin Soto (girls soccer) – Trinity Valley Community College; Jacob Tanguma (baseball) – Angelina College; Taylor Waters (girls track) – Lamar University; and Verdarion Williams (football) – Cisco College; LIsbeth Yanez (girls soccer) – Blinn College

From North Shore Senior High School: Kenneth Conyer (football) – Texas Lutheran University; Jazlynn Estrada (cross country and track) – Houston Christian University; Iris Garcia (girl’s soccer) – Nebraska Wesleyan University; and Jonathan Renteria (football) – Sul Ross State University

We wish these GPISD athletic graduates all the best in their future endeavors! Story Credits: Dr. Tommie L. Smith Photo Credits: Jerome Delafosse Photo Direction: Allan Jamail for the North Channel Star