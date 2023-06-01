2023 GP Yellow Jackets Soccer Team Winning Season

By Allan Jamail

May, 30, 2023 – The 2023 Galena Park High School Varsity Soccer Team had a winning season and advanced into the playoffs. They won 80 percent of their district games with a 12 wins & 3 loss record. The District 5A Bi-District playoff game #with Fulshear was all defense.

Head Coach Shannon Summers with assistant coaches Steven Botello and Dalton Strouse had the Jackets playing outstanding defense and offense all season.

The Yellow Jackets lost in the 2023 UIL Texas Boys Soccer State Championship Tournaments. They lost against the Fort Bend Fulshear Chargers. At the end of regulation play, both teams were scoreless. To break the tie each team has the same amount of “spot kicks” where the ball is placed at the penalty mark location, the Chargers won 3 – 1.