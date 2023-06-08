East Houston United wins 4th NBLUnited States Championship in a row.

By Allan Jamail

May 19, 2023 Houston, North Shore, San Jacinto College North the East Houston United (EHU) Basketball Team barley escaped a defeat at the hands of the Lake Houston Flight winning 98 – 95. With the score tied at 95, with 3 seconds left in regulation PLAY, Josh Anderson for United passed the ball to Brandon Taylor who made the 26 foot 3 point buzzer shot for the winning basket.

The game was a nail bitter, barn burner from start to finish with both teams swapping the lead continuously. It appeared the defending champion EHU was going to lose their first championship game in four years. But as the ole saying goes, “NEVER UNDER ESTIMATE THE HEART OF A CHAMPION.

Head Coach Kevin Williams Sr’s team was no doubt in trouble but Coach Williams kept calm on the sidelines and when needed he called time to get all players on the same page as to how to pull off another victory and out of the hands of defeat.

Sponsors of the league are, Cutting Edge Barber & Beauty Shop, KB3 Charity, Connecting Dots, Molten, Cargo Express and Extended Stay.

Corey Alpough received the National Basketball League – United States Most Valuable Player Award. Brandon Taylor received the Gerone Bull Woods Finals MVP.