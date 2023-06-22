GALENA PARK’S DOG PARK

BY ALLAN JAMAIL

Galena Park, TX – June 20, 2023 – The City of Galena Park is providing the residents and their pets with a dog park equipped with several nice extras you’ll not find in most cities. The park is located in the 1300 block of Keene Street next to the community building.

Galena Park Police Chief Richard Wagner took Allan Jamail, the NC Star writer, on a recent tour of the dog park. There are two separate dog park pens, one for small doggies and one for large doggies. They each have several different activities which dog owners can train their pets on, that will provide them with healthy exercises. Also available is a dog water fountain at the height the dogs can get a drink from and stay cool and hydrated. After exercising the dogs, there is a special water hose with a pad for the dogs to stand on, and it is equipped with a drainage line so owners can cool their pet down and given them a shampoo if desired.