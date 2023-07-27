Galena Park man sentenced to 35 years for murder

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 21-year-old Galena Park man was sentenced on Tuesday for murder after placing a body in a car that was pushed into Hunting Bayou, according to a press release from Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Isaac Sims was sentenced to 35 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to the 2018 murder and shooting of family friend, Luis Carlos Flores, 42, authorities said. The DA’s office said he moved the body into the backseat of a car before pushing the car into the bayou on Dunaway Street and Federal Road near Galena Park.

“The victim was a friend of the killer’s family and was killed in a pointless and unwarranted shooting,” Ogg said. “And now the victim’s family has to pick up the pieces after losing someone they loved and cherished.”

Ogg also said the Harris County Sheriff’s Office removed the car from the bayou and officials discovered Sims’ DNA on the gearshift and in the victim’s pocket.

Sims could have been sentenced to life in prison, but he reportedly pleaded guilty to receive a shorter sentence. He will not be allowed to appeal the conviction or sentencing, and he has to serve half of his sentence before he can qualify for parole.

Sims and Flores knew each other for several years and they both had homes in Galena Park. The DA’s office said they had evidence that Sims was helping Flores sell some pistols.

The victim drove to meet with Sims on the day of the murder. Sims shot the other man in the head and chest, according to the DA’s office.

Witnesses also said Sims stated to them he killed Flores, the DA’s office said.

Assistant District Attorney Casey Little prosecuted the case with ADA Chris Condon.