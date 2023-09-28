North Shore High School Homecoming King & Queen

KING COMMENT: Caleb said, “When I was proclaimed Homecoming King, I felt a sense of jubilation and gratefulness. It’s an honor being selected by my peers to be King at this annual highly attended event. I am grateful to God for blessing me abundantly, and to my parents, my sister Kylah, and all my family, friends, and school community leaders who came out to support me on this special evening.”

Caleb has been attending San Jacinto College – North campus as a dual credit (high school & college) since his sophomore year. He’s currently a semi-finalist for the Posse Scholarship. He will attend a 4-year university where he will pursue a major in his love for Mass Media Production. His parents are Dr. Christoper and Franshell Eckford. His sister Kylah Eckford is a NSSHS Varsity Cheerleader.

QUEEN COMMENT: Arianna said, “I’ve dreamed of becoming Homecoming Queen every since I was a little girl. I want to thank God, the administrators, and the student body for allowing me to become the Homecoming Queen.”

Arianna is currently considering three colleges: UCLA, University of Texas & Georgia State. She plans on majoring in Fine Arts/Communication and she is a professional runway model. Her parents are Lafayette (a Veteran) and Ingra Roberts-Stephens.