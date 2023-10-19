Chamber hears Superintendents’ State of Schools

By David Taylor North Channel Star

There was a lot of pride on display with the annual presentations made by area school district superintendents at the North Channel Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon last Friday.

The event draws one of the biggest crowds of the year as Galena Park, Channelview, and Sheldon ISDs present their version of the State of the District.

In recent years, the districts have become creative, and competitive, in their approach to showing off their accomplishments.

Board chairman Ronny Dwairy introduced Dr. John Moore and congratulated him and the Galena Park ISD district for their greatest accomplishment of an A rating issued by the Texas Education Agency.

Liz Lalor, deputy superintendent for educational support and school administration, led off the presentation, a professionally assembled video presentation featuring Moore as the conductor of a chorus and orchestra of professionals across the district who work together to harmoniously produce a winning ensemble of students.

Moore has served in virtually every level of education including a 32-year stint as teacher before ascending to superintendent.

“Making sure our students have a well-rounded education and all academic areas are the notes and rhythm of how we compose our song. Each school here is the centerpiece of our concert because academics are the foundation of student learning,” Moore said in the video.

His leadership team boasts more than 200 years of experience in GPISD.

“Our true purpose is to love the children of our community into success. You love them so hard. You push them into being successful. And they get to define success, not us,” he said.

Channelview ISD introduced their superintendent with a Hispanic flavor with the Alice Johnson Junior High Folklorico Dance Team and finished with the cheerleaders performing a pom dance for the crowd.

Superintendent Tory Hill upon his arrival has spearheaded a five-year strategic plan laying a foundation for continued success for the district.

“His focus on literacy as a fundamental skill leads to innovative programs that enhance student’s reading skills and across all grades,” Dwairy said.

Hill also earned a nomination for Superintendent of the Year in the region while he was at Sweeney ISD.

“One of the elements of the comprehensive five-year plan is a brand-new vision statement,” he said.

It reads, “Channelview ISD will empower future leaders prepared to thrive in an ever-changing world.

Another of the changes includes a new seal for the district and last year an increased competitive pay scale for their teachers.

“Likewise, we also offer daycare for our employees, a unique element of our school district,” he said. They have also launched a new LyondellBasell literacy bus that will be rolling around soon to support students yearround.

Dr. Demetrius McCollum of Sheldon ISD became superintendent of the district in June this year. He was formerly the principal of C. E. King High School and has also served in other school districts.

“I am proud to share a few of our highlights including the class of 2023 Earning a record breaking $4.4 million in scholarships,” the superintendent said.

McCollum said 41 percent of SISD early college high school students earn an associate degree through the Sheldon Early College High School program that meets the national average by 11 percent.

“We have recognized STEM programs nationally recognized programs including an all-girls team that is starting with NASA this fall,” he said.

King High School students also earned more than 300 industry-based certifications last year. To learn more about the districts, visit their websites.