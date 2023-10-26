Early Voting starts October 23 through November 3

Joint General & Special Elections

HARRIS COUNTY – Early voting for the November 7 Joint General & Special Elections begins Monday, October 23, and ends Friday, November 3. A total of 68 voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, except for Sunday, October 29, noon to 7 p.m.

“There are 14 state constitutional amendments and the Harris County Hospital District proposition,” said Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth. “Only voters who live within the City of Houston’s legal boundaries are eligible to vote in the Houston Mayoral and City Council races.” For a sample ballot, see HARRISVOTES.COM. Enter the name, address, or Voter Unique Identifier (VUID) on your voter registration certificate to view all the contests and candidates. Sample ballots are unique to an individual’s address.

Voters are encouraged to review or print their sample ballot before heading to the polls. Voters can take their printed sample ballot into the voting booth for reference. “Voters are encouraged to vote during one of the 12 days afforded by the early voting period and not wait until Election Day,” added Clerk Hudspeth. “As usual, voters can vote at any one of the available Early Voting Centers in Harris County, near home, work, school, or wherever is most convenient.”

The following forms of photo ID are acceptable when voting in person:

• Texas Driver’s License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

• Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

• Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

• Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

• United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

• United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

• United States Passport (book or card)

Voters who do not possess and cannot obtain one of these forms of photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration (RID) at a Vote Center and present another form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check, or voter registration certificate.

The deadline to request a ballot by mail for the November 7 election is Friday, October 27 (received, not postmarked). To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must:

• be 65 years or older, OR

• be sick or disabled

• be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance

• be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day

• be confined in jail but otherwise eligible.

Additional election information is available at www.HarrisVotes.com. For news and updates, follow us on social media at @HarrisCoTxClerk and @HarrisVotes.