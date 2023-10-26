Mustangs Remain Undefeated, Take Wildcats 38 – 24

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX. ~ October 18, 2023 at the GPISD stadium head coach Willie Gaston’s Eastside Boys had a game many would call a scrimmage game with the visiting Humble Wildcats football team. The Mustangs took the opening kickoff and in less than a minute they lit up the scoreboard on a 68 yard pass to Terrence Guillory from Kaleb Bailey.

North Shore (NS) scored at will in the air and on the ground with four different players. Scorers were: #26 Chris Thomas (2), D’Andre Hardeman (2), Cameron Smith (1) & Jonathan Soto 3 point field goal. He kept his perfect extra point and field goal kicking record in tack.

Mustangs quarterback Kaleb Bailey completed 64 percent of his passes for 197 yards with two TD passes and leading the offense for 397 total yards.

The Eastside Boys have a penalty problem Coach Gaston must correct, they made 6 last game and 9 this game giving away 105 yards.

NS’s starting defense remains solid, they shutout the Wildcats until Gaston pulled them and let the backup defense take over. Linda Jamail statistician and photographer.

State ranked undefeated No. 2 North Shore (8-0, 5-0) will host the state ranked undefeated No. 7 Atascocita Eagles (8-0, 5- 0) in a game that will decide the District 21-6A crown.

North Shore has won 40 straight district contests. Atascocita is looking to snap a six-game losing streak against the Mustangs and claim the top seed for the Class 6A Division I playoffs. North Shore is 7-2 against the Eagles since 2016, including six straight wins. The Mustangs beat Atascocita twice last season, prevailing 16-13 in the regular season and 38-7 in the Region III- 6A Division I title game.

The District 21-6 A crown will be decided at Galena Park ISD Stadium on Friday, October 27th at 7PM.