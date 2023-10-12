JC National Night Out

A Crime Prevention Gathering in Jacinto City

By Allan Jamail

October 3, 2023 ~ Jacinto City citizens, Jacinto City Police Officers and Precinct 2 Constable Jerry Garcia and his deputies came together on America’s Official National Night Out Against Crime. The on and off again rain could not stop the community from coming together as the national event intends for it to do. National Night Out (NNO) is a community police awareness-raising event in the United States, held in Texas on the first Tuesday in October.

“It was a well attended event and I could see and feel the enthusiasm in the crowd as they gathered their hotdogs and refreshments to enjoy while sitting on picnic tables visiting with law enforcement officers discussing ways to prevent crime. This is what NNO is suppose to do, citizens having one on one conversations with officers,” said Allan Jamail, NC Star Writer and former Police Chief and Mayor who is one of the four organizers. The event was held at 1713 Holland Ave. in Jacinto City at the (Los Mexi-cananos Refresqueriay Carwash.

The NNO organization’s goal is to encourage each local law enforcement agency to plan, sponsor, organize and have throughout their city neighborhood get-togethers so neighbors can get to know each other better and become Crime Watchers in their local area for strange or unusual activities and to report them to their law enforcement agency. The more neighborhood gettogethers a community has the lower the crime rate will be in the city according to statistics.

Constable Jerry Garcia, his deputies and his staff were out in good numbers giving crime prevention talks and literature. Garcia’s staff had a “Spin-The Wheel” game that provided a free gift to each participant; all ages enjoyed spinning the wheel. Garcia and his deputies visited all of the designated NNO events in his jurisdiction.

Sandra Zamarripa, Community Liaison of the office of Adrian Garcia, County Commissioner Pct. 2 was present passing out gifts and helpful contact information for county services.

Jacinto City Police Chief Joe Ayala and the police department donated some of the hotdogs, refreshments and crime prevention literature. JC Sgt. Francisco Benavides and Officer Arthur Luevanos were present meeting and greeting the citizens and letting them know how to report suspicious activities in their neighborhood.

Organizers and sponsors were: Aldo Hernandez (Brothers Granite & Marble Services & Carpentry & Cabinets (832-571-6956), Anali Gomez (Los Mexicananos Refresqueriay Car wash (1713 Holland – 832-516- 3114), Hector Salinas (JC Precision Machine Shop – 832-516-3114) and Allan & Linda Jamail.

To participate and or sponsor a NNO next year contact Constable Jerry Garcia’s office, 713-477- 2766, Jacinto City Police, 713-672-2455, Galena Park Police, 713-675- 3471, Harris County Sheriff, 713-221-6000 or Allan Jamail at allanj211@aol.com.

Having your information in the FREE Emergency Safety Profile database “SMART911” for your household quickly helps to save time for responders in the event of a fire, flood or crime or other emergency. To sign up go to SMART911.com / National Child Abuse Hotline – call or text for help: 1-800-4-A-Child (422 – 4453)/https://www.childhelp.org