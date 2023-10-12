Yellow Jackets Lose to Broncos

By Allan Jamail

October 6, 2023 ~ GPISD Stadium ~ The Galena Park Yellow Jackets hosted and lost to their district opponent the Liberty County Dayton ISD Broncos 55-13.

Head Coach Spiro Amarantos had his Jackets taking command of the game early in the first quarter scoring first leading 6-0. The Broncos replied with a TD and extra point to take the lead 7-6. The Jackets scored next taking the lead again13-6. The Broncos came back with another TD taking the lead back again and for the rest of the game 14-13.

The Jackets lost their starting quarterback Daniel Gomez with a hand injury which affected their offense by producing several fumbles on the handoff exchanges with their running backs. The Jackets defense tired from being on the field too often which Dayton took advantage of and began scoring at will. Linda Jamail, statistician and photographer.

Galena Park takes their 3-3 record and travels to play the 3-3 Santa Fe Indians Friday, October 13th at 7PM.