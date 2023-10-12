MUSTANGS EDGE BULLDOGS 31-21

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX. ~ October 5, 2023 at the GPISD stadium head coach Willie Gaston’s Eastside Boys had their hands full for four quarters with a tough visiting Summer Creek football team.

The Bulldogs took advantage of Mustang’s quarterback Kaleb Bailey’s two turnovers, a pass interception and a fumble making two easy Touchdowns (TD’s). But later Bailey made up for it with his two running TD’s that made the difference in their 31 to 21 win giving the Bulldogs their first loss this season.

With the tightly contested game tied 21 -21 in the fourth with 6:05 left on the clock Mustang #6 Devin Sanchez blocked a Bulldog 25 yard field goal attempt. Bailey broke the tie on his 14 yard run TD taking the lead 28 – 21. The NS defense shutdown the Bulldogs offense for the rest of the game. Kicker Jonathan Soto hit a 22- yard field goal to give the Mustangs a cushion with 1:34 remaining 31 – 21.

North Shore (NS) remains undefeated this season (6-0) and extended their district winning streak to 39 games. The Bulldogs was the first team this season to really compete and test NS, the other five teams they played only mustered 39 points collectively while NS scored 227 points.

NS TD scorers: #9 Kaleb Bailey ~ 2 TD’s, #4 Terrence Guillory ~ 1 TD, #8 Cameron Smith ~ 1 TD. Mustang’s kicker Jonathan Soto kicked 4 extra points and a 3 point field goal; he owns a perfect record with no misses this season. Bailey was 10- of-16 for 195 yards (63%), throwing two TDs and one interception while adding two rushing TDs. Linda Jamail statistician and photographer.

The Mustangs travel to play the Beaumont West Brook Bruins Friday, October 13th at 7PM.