Battle of the unbeaten, Mustangs 61 Eagles 35

DISTRICT 21-6A CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE GAME

By Allan Jamail

October 27, 2023 In a battle for the District 21- 6A championship title the defending champion GPISD North Shore (NS) Mustangs plucked the Humble ISD Atascocita Eagles 61-35. The game was hyped up by the sports world to be the game of the week for Texas sports fans.

Jon Kay the former NS head coach was on the sideline watching some of the player’s play that he coached. I’m sure this gave them an extra boost to perform well.

The fan base for both teams showed up and was loud and proud of their team. At the end of the third quarter it was 47 to 28 for a 19 point NS lead, the Eagles fans began to fly the coop and leave early. It’s pretty certain they’ll meet up again in the post season playoff games as they did last season. NS took them then again in the playoff game and went on to play for the state championship title that they lost to Duncanville 28–21.

With thirteen TD’s it was a display of offense the fans enjoyed… one of the referees said to Linda and I that he was getting out of breath running from end zone to end so quickly. The second half started with four touchdowns in the opening 3:20.

Head Coach Willie Gaston had the NS team playing like they were hungry for another state title game. He’s been the NS Offensive Coordinator in most of their state title victories.

Near the end of the third quarter the Mustangs cooped up the Eagles to where they could score at will.

Mustang scorers: Terrence Guillory – 3 tds, D’andre Hardeman – 1 td, Chris Thomas – 1 td, Devin Sanchez – 1 (pick six), Christopher Barnes – 1 td, QB Kaleb Bailey ran for a touchdown and passed for four, three of them to Terrence Guillory. Jonathan Soto’s perfect kicking made 8 extra points and a 3 point field goal. He’s not missed this season. The offense made 263 yrds to the Eagles 141.

Junior defense back Devin Sanchez , a 6-foot-2 cornerback, is among the top in the country, he picked off a Eagle pass for a pick six TD at the start of the 2nd quarter, his 4th interception of the season.

NS defense gave the team a big morale boost for the games first points four minutes into the contest. The defense led by defensive lineman Cedric Henderson and assisted by line backer Morris Taylor and defensive back Dillon Dixon made a tackle in the end zone on the Eagles QB. By game’s end the Eagles had a negative 11 yards rushing.

For the season NS offense has made 419 points, their defense has allowed only 133 points. They’ve won 41 straight district contests. Linda Jamail statistician and photographer.

North Shore will take their perfect 9 – 0 record on the road to play the Kingwood Mustangs Thursday, Nov. 2nd at &PM.