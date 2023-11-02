Yellow Jackets Bow to Buffalos 48 – 6

By Allan Jamail

October 26, 2023 ~ The Galena Park Yellow Jackets lose on Senior’s Night to district rival the visiting Fort Bend Marshal Buffalos 48-6. Coach Spiro Amarantos’ Jackets never gave up the fight. They are a battled hardened bunch but were outplayed by a tough team. The Buffs had a balanced offense using the run and pass game well.

The Jackets rely mostly on run plays and that’s not enough to win consistently. They must develop a passing game or will remain in a lower spot of their district. It’s not easy to have an effective passing game without a superior offensive line to protect the quarterback. Without an effective consistent offense the defense got little rest and by the game’s end they were wore out.

Next week, Friday, Nov. 3rd at 7:00pm the Jackets travel to play the Port Neches-Grove Indians the #1 team in their district. The Jacket were placed in a very tough district two years ago. Before that change they made the playoffs. Linda Jamail, statistician.