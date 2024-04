Still making great Country Music every Saturday night, with a loyal group of fans and performers, Buck and Shirley Sloan are a great asset to the North Channel community. You can hear them at their Concert Hall, at 7414 Hartman, of the Old Beaumont Highway US90. Everyone is welcome, and it’s a great way to spend a relaxed, inexpensive Saturday evening. Shirley and the Jamboree staff will make you feel welcome and want to come back.

