Channelview celebrates FFA Heritage and History with 61st Annual Parade and Livestock Auction

By David Taylor

Managing Editor

Sixty-one years of hard work was celebrated on the streets of Channelview last Saturday morning, when the annual parade showcased students who have spent months working on projects.

Floats featuring area businesses, bidders, and students left the parking lot of Schochler Elementary and processed east down Woodforest Boulevard to hundreds of cheering fans. The cortege turned north onto Sheldon Road and ended the parade in the parking lot of the administration building.

The auction began shortly thereafter with bidding coming at a feverish pitch.

FFA director and sponsor Wesley Hutchins said they didn’t have final numbers on how much was raised during the week at the auction and fair but would announce those at a later date.