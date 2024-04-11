WOODLAND ACRES ELEMENTARY HOLDS CAREER DAY

By Allan Jamail

March 28, 2024, at the GPISD’s Woodland Acres Elementary School students of grades 3rd through 5th were exposed to career opportunities and to the related college courses needed to achieve in them.

Principal Sandra Rodriguez, Assistant Principal Alaide Zavala and Lead Counselor Charlene Marsh have always gone the extra mile to make sure their students get a well-rounded early education in things that matter.

Counselor Charlene Marsh was the Career Day Coordinator; she did an excellent job scheduling each separate class into the vendor’s location. She was assisted by teachers of the 3rd through 5th grades that participated. Also helping was Art Teacher Sonia Lloyd and Physical Education Coach Adrian Watkins.

San Jacinto College (SJC) was a vendor and their courses were presented by Outreach Advisor Grecia Benitez. Students were given lanyards, pens, pencils, cups, erasers, etc., each with the SJC logo and contact information. Ms. Benitez handed out pamphlets which explained the affordability for their college education, how to enroll and how to pay for their SJC education. For a complete review of SJC visit: sanjac.edu or call 281-998-6150 or email: student.recruitment@sjcd.edu.

Community Family Centers (CFC) vendor presenter was Ms. Nallely Trevino. She explained how the CFC can help them and their adult family members receive educational assistance. She provided handout flyers which explained resources available through CFC.

Community Family Centers was founded in 1972, they equip families with the tools they need to become self sufficient members of the community. They work towards their mission by providing a safe and nurturing environment for children to excel and adults to learn, by strengthening community partnerships, and through the promotion of cultural understanding and community empowerment.

Some of their programs are: Family Support Services, Adult Education, Youth Services and Early Childhood Education. This is all made possible by donors and volunteers who support the CFC programs.

CFC’s Ms. Rosalba Castillo, Director of Youth Services can be contacted for the information needed to get their assistance. Contact her at: rocastillo@communityfamilycenters.org or phone 713.923.2316 ext 4237. Visit: communityfamilycenters.org.

Isaiah Jamail, a student at the University of Houston’s Bauer College of Business, made a presentation on behalf of the university. He said students of Bauer learn how to succeed in making a career in the many financial investments markets. He also said they learn how they can become an entrepreneur and own their own business, something many students dream of. Students asked many questions about the prospect of becoming a business owner. For more information about UH’s Bauer College of Business and how it helps shapes the world of business through leading-edge programs and innovative thinking visit: www.bauer.uh.edu.

Jacinto City’s Police K-9 dog handler Sergeant A. Seydler gave students his presentation using his dog named Fly. Students are always interested in becoming a police officer. Fly is a 7 year old Malinois/Shepherd from Europe. The breed is known for their high energy that loves to put their intelligence and intense focus to work. Fly’s trained to sniff out narcotics and can track human scent. Seydler and Fly trained together at the Houston K9 Academy before putting him to work on duty. Fly has to be continually trained and kept qualified for making criminal cases subject to convictions in criminal court cases.

Allan Jamail, a freelance photojournalist for the North Channel Star, gave students information about a career path in journalism and photojournalism. He said most colleges teach journalism and photography. He demonstrated how to take photos of people and/or events and then get them published. Students reviewed previous issues of the North Channel Star.