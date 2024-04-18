Rotary Fish Fry has your Ticket: Saturday April 20

Win a New Truck or Car, and enjoy Crawfish, Catfish, Shrimp dinners

NORTH CHANNEL – The theme for this year’s Rotary Fish Fry is “It’s Time” and that is very true this week. Saturday the North Shore Rotary Club will hold their 49th Annual Catfish Fry, Shrimp and Crawfish Boil, and expects a large crowd from the community to come out.

The event is held at the Rotary Pavilion behind the Courthouse on Wallisville Road, from 11am to 3pm.

Included in the day’s activities are a Live Auction, a Silent Auction, and a Raffle for 25 valuable and unique prizes. The top prize in the Raffle is a new 2024 vehicle from Community Toyota in Baytown. The winner gets a choice of a pickup or a SUV.

Food is served from 11am to 3pm or until it runs out (Come Early) and shrimp was added to the menu this year due to a shortage of crawfish.

The Fish Fry is the major fund raiser for the Rotary Club, that uses the money for worthwhile community projects, scholarships, and international environmental projects. Raffle tickets are $100, and include 2 meals. (Only 2500 are sold, increasing the odds of winning). Meal tickets are $15 each. Both tickets are available from all Rotarians, and the day of the event, at the gate. Or call 713-410-5352 for ticket information.

The Live Auction starts at 12:30 pm. Below are some of the auction items that will be available.

• Multiple Astros ticket packages including suite tickets & diamond level

• Multiple hunting and fishing packages including a helicopter hog hunt and Bolivar shark fishing trip

• Multiple concert packages. Luke Combs club level tickets with limo and Kenney Chesney package

• Astros , Texans and UH sports memorabilia items. A few of the items (Jose Altuve autographed bat, CJ Stroud framed and autographed jersey.

• Antique items and collectable firearms.

The largest portion of the money that is raised is for scholarships. Every year, the scholarship committee interviews students for area districts who apply for the funding and receives varying amounts according to their need. Money is also dispersed to youth programs, senior citizens programs, veterans, and the annual Christmas food basket giveaways.

This year they increased the number of baskets for needy families to 100 for each of the three school districts: Channelview, Galena Park, and Sheldon.

“This year we also partnered with the county and brought back the bicycles for kids too,” she said.

The Rotary Club has for years partnered with other organizations and government to provide amenities throughout the North Channel area including the Rotary Pavilion, the baseball park in North Shore, water park and pavilion in Cloverleaf, park in Channelview, and most recently, the Yellow Bird Park and Trails behind the county courthouse on Wallisville Road.

“Often, we have people in the community or businesses who just give us money for the fundraiser and don’t want the tickets or any prizes, just to support the work we do in the community,” Danna said.

She has picked, “It’s time!” as her theme for this year.

“I kept it simple. It’s time for Rotary. It’s time for the community to come together. It’s time to raise money. It’s time,” she said.

Big shoutout to our Gold, Silver, and Friends of North Shore Rotary Corporate Sponsors for their generous support of our 49th Annual Catfish Fry & Crawfish Boil Fundraiser! Thanks to their sponsorship, we are able to make a greater impact on the community we serve. Your commitment to our club has been invaluable, and we are incredibly grateful for your partnership.

THANK YOU!!

GOLD SPONSORS

Channelview ISD Education Foundation Community Toyota*Honda*Kia Donald and Danna Nino Galena Park ISD Education Foundation San Jacinto College Foundation Sheldon ISD Education Foundation

SILVER SPONSORS

Arkema Bestway Oilfield Blue Northern A/C Bonfire Wings Crawfish Shack Dois Sutton Everitt Industrial Supply, Inc. Express Electrical Services, Inc. Farmers Insurance – Ramon Garza HCA – Southeast KNCS Services, LLC LyondellBasell Mims Investments, Inc. North Channel Area Foundation Palko & Associates, LLC Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins & Mott Pct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia Phase 3 Services, LLC Platinum Copier Solutions Remax East – Cary & Natalie Stephens State Farm Insurance – Jose Jimenez SouthTrust Bank Stellar Bank United Community Credit Union Wendel D Ley YMCA Woodforest National Bank FRIENDS OF NORTH SHORE ROTARY Capital Bank Remier McGuiness Hess Willis Johnson & Associates