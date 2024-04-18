FIRST RESPONDERS “MAKING THE CONNECTION”

Galena Park Students Meet the Heroes of our Community

By Allan Jamail

Friday, April 5, 2024 – Galena Park, Texas ~ The 2024 Inaugural First Responders event composed of multi-counties and multi-agencies came together with representatives, vehicles and equipment to introduce to about 900 students of area school districts to a career path. The event took place at the GPISD Agriculture Center and adjoining acreage at 2000 Holland Avenue.

I was glad to see as many Texas DPS Troopers that came; it’s been many years since I went through the trooper’s academy. I recall the academy’s bunk house with the hard beds and the mess hall which wasn’t something to write home about. As Jacinto City’s last City Marshal it makes me feel good to know law enforcement and first responders have made the technological advancements they’ve made.

Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen’s Deputy Clint Wayne Brown, and former Galveston Constable Pct. 1 was the event’s organizer. He said, “Making the Connection was a Meet and Greet opportunity for students to meet local Law Enforcement and First Responders. And to view and interact with exhibits, and learn about law enforcement work.”

Brown said, “The City of Galena Park, Galena Park Police Department, Harris County’s Galena Park Branch Library with Sisi Medina, Branch Manager and GPISD CTE staff were some of the sponsors.”

“Some but not all of the participating agencies were: Galena Park Police and Fire Department, Jacinto City Police Department, Harris County’s Constables Offices of Prct. 1, 2, 3, 6 and 8, Houston Crime Stoppers, Houston Police Air & Ground, Galveston Beach Patrol, Pasadena Police Department, Port of Houston, Texas DPS, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas Equusearch, US Coast Guard, UTMB Police, Port of Galveston, FBI, Customs and Prct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia’s representatives,” Brown said.

It took Deputy Brown months to plan the event. He said, “The event was a big success, in part by the support from all those agencies that came. The goal was for our young kids come meet law enforcement from a different setting. And law-enforcement would have a chance to make an impression on these young kids.”

“We had Galveston Beach patrol, FBI, DEA, US Homeland Security, Waller County’s Constable Office, DPS air and ground units, and US customs in attendance with over 35 different displays. We had Roof Tec’s racing team with two dragsters and one funny car. It was amazing to see these kids get a chance to experience this and several of them had made the comment they would love to be a policeman or an FBI agent. It was just a way for me to be able to put together something for these kids in this area. I thank Harris County, Public library and the Galena Park PD for their support along with the mayor’s office,” Brown concluded.

Community leaders, parents and first responders should commend Deputy Brown for the extraordinary effort he put forth on his own time to make this first ever Making The Connection event the big success it was. His goal and heart was to help children get closer with first responders in a positive way.