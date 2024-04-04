North Shore HS Boys Soccer Team

Head Coach Richard Hurtado and his Mustangs reached the playoffs with an ending record of 14 wins, 8 loses & 1 tie. They won their first playoff game 4 to 3 over the Deer Park Deer, and then lost in the next playoff game to Strake Jesuit Fighting Crusaders, 2 to 1, on March 28th.

Bottom Row L – R: Diego Ortiz Debo, Rey Garcia, Alan Huerta, Emir Camarillo.

Middle Row L – R: Coach Gamero, Caleb Arriaza, Lucas Coronado, Angel Saldana, Angel Yanez, Oscar Fabian, Hugo Romero, Chris Ramirez, Julian Diaz, Aldrin Mariaca-Soto made 3 free kick points against DP, Giovanni Guzman, Dionni Guzman, Antonio Ortiz.

Back Row L – R: Coach Hurtado, Diego Loya, Jose Salas, Ahmed Pecero scored 1 point against DP, Ronaldo Navarro, Jose Basave, Alexis Yanez, Harol Coto Fernandez, Caleb Vega, Miguel Trejo, Coach Trent, Mr. Esparza.