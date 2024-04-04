Rotary Fish Fry also features Auction

NORTH CHANNEL – Are you a sports fan? or an Outdoors person? Every year the North Shore Rotary Fish Fry features one of a kind items in their Live Auction, and Silent Auction, that are only available in this venue. Attendees over the years have learned that these unique packages are a great purchase, whether for themselves or as a gift to another.

The Rotary Catfish Fry and Crawfish Boil raises money every year for Rotary projects that benefit the community, or individuals that receive scholarships to college. Over 100 members of the club and volunteers work for several months to prepare the auction items, food, and sponsorships for this great event.

The major draw for most of the public is a raffle that features first prize of a new car or truck, and 20 other valuable consolation prizes. This year you can win a Toyota Tundra pickup truck, or a Toyota Rav4 SUV from Community Toyota in Baytown. The Fish Fry will be held Saturday, April 20th at the Rotary Pavilion on Wallisville Road. Tickets for the Raffle are $100, and only about 1500 are sold, giving good odds to win. Meal tickets are $15, and either ticket is available from any North Shore Rotarian. Call 713-410-5352 for more information.

Below are some of the auction items that will be available.

• Multiple Astros ticket packages including suite tickets & diamond level

• Multiple hunting and fishing packages including a helicopter hog hunt and Bolivar shark fishing trip

• Multiple concert packages. Luke Combs club level tickets with limo and Kenney Chesney package

• Astros , Texans and UH sports memorabilia items. A few of the items (Jose Altuve autographed bat, CJ Stroud framed and autographed jersey.

• Antique items and collectable firearms.