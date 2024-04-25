Voters to decide $530m Galena Park ISD bonds May 4

Four new Schools to replace aging 70+ years old buildings

By David Taylor Managing editor

It’s been eight years since Galena Park ISD has asked taxpayers for funds to construct new buildings and do maintenance projects throughout the district. Most of those projects are now complete.

Now, after months of discovery and meetings with a bond committee composed of district personnel, community taxpayers, and community leaders, a needs assessment study revealed lifespan and capacity on district buildings was woefully inadequate on additional buildings and campuses not touched by the 2016 bond and require attention.

The 2016 bond addressed Galena Park, Jacinto City, Pyburn, Woodland Acres, Cloverleaf, and North Shore Elementary schools and the North Shore 10th Grade Center.

The average age of the schools proposed for complete replacement—Cimarron, Green Valley, and MacArthur Elementary schools and Galena Park High School—is 71 years old.

Approximately 86 percent of the proposed bond package addresses new construction while 14 percent is dedicated to equipment replacement, roofing, building improvements, and safety and security.

The board of trustees was presented with the information and on Monday, February 12, 2024, at the regular meeting a motion was made by Jose Jimenez and seconded by Linda Sherrard to approve the Order of Bond Election as it was presented. The motion passed with all present voting for the measure (6-0). The only person absent for the vote was Adrian Stephens and she confirmed her support for the bond through a close source.

Here’s a breakdown of each of the schools proposed to be replaced.

CIMARRON ELEMENTARY: Built originally in 1954, the school is 70 years old. A full school replacement is planned with new driveways and parking, new playground, new kitchen and cafeteria, new classroom and labs, and new electrical and HVAC. Total investment is estimated at $52,870,000 with a proposed completion date of 2027. The school will hold 661 students.

GREEN VALLEY ELEMTARY: Built originally in 1958, the school is 66 years old. A full school replacement is planned with new driveways and parking, new playground, new kitchen and cafeteria, new classroom and labs, and new electrical and HVAC. Total investment is estimated at $47,430,000 with a proposed completion date of 2027. The school will hold 628 students.

MACARTHUR ELEMENTARY: Built originally in 1951, the school is 73 years old. The school will receive safety and security improvements, Americans with Disabilities Act Compliance, and the 1951 portion of the building will be replaced. Total investment is estimated at $22,250,000 with a proposed completion date of 2028. The school will hold 583 students.

GALENA PARK HIGH SCHOOL: Built originally in 1950, the school is 74 years old. They will complete all phases of their Master Plan to provide a new school, new driveways and parking, new classrooms and labs, move practice fields, and provide new building electrical and HVAC. Total investment is estimated at $315,070,000 with a proposed completion date of 2028. The school will hold 1,822 students.

In addition to the new construction, the bond will provide roofing systems and building improvements, additional common spaces, new classrooms, Americans with Disabilities Act Compliance, safety and updates, and equipment replacement where needed.

Sonny Fletcher, the GPISD director for facilities, planning and construction, said the high school would be the most complicated and the biggest ticket on the bond.