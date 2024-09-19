GP Yellow Jackets Sting HISD Madison Marlins 36-8

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX. September 12, 2024 at the GPISD Stadium the Galena Park Yellow Jackets playing in their first district game of the season easily won 38 ~ 8 over the visiting HISD Madison Marlins. Coach Spiro Amarantos and his coaching staff were very visible and audibly noticeable throughout the game.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 2024 magazine that’s considered one of the state’s most respected football predictors had the Marlins finishing the season in second place and the Jackets coming in fifth in a district of nine teams. The 10-5A District in Region 1 is comprised of all HISD teams except Galena Park.

Campbell’s 2024 prediction for the first place team for that 10-5A District is Houston’s Sterling Raiders. The Jackets will play them next Thursday at home at 7PM, it could decide the district’s champion, and both teams are 1-0 in district play.

The Jackets defense in this game showed to be solid and stingy; not giving up many yards or points. The offense is still lacking an effective and consistent passing game.

Their leading runners is quarterback Kendall Combs, running backs Cary Clay and Andrew Cortes. Clay scored 3 TD’s and Cortes scored 2.