North Shore wallops Westfield 47 – 3

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX. Friday, September 13, 2024 the North Shore Mustangs (NS Stangs) once again proved they’re a powerhouse football team. Head Coach Willie Gaston had his Eastside Boys playing like they want another shot at the Texas State Championship title. The NS Stangs from start to finish dominated the Spring Westfield Mustangs winning 47-3.

It was another runaway game for the home team NS Stangs. Their season’s first three opponents only made 16 points collectively because of the Eastside Boys relentlessly swarming defense. There were so many sacks made on defense I can’t list them all.

Their offense once again got off to a slow start scoring once in the first quarter the same as they did the week before and the week before that they didn’t score at all in the first quarter. Coach Gaston has repeatedly told the offensive he wants them to start fast and end fast; they’re not starting off scoring fast as of now.

The NS Stangs offensive scorers are: Quanell Farrakhan (2 TD’s), Chris Thomas (1 TD), D’Andre Hardeman (1 TD), Avan Brown (1 TD), Terence Blackshure (1 TD), kicker Jonathan Soto a 3 point field goal & 5 extra point kicks & La’Damian Defreeze 1 extra point kick.

Quaterback Kaleb Bailey had a 67 percent pass completion record throwing for 106 yds one was a TD pass. The offense made 281 yds, 153 passing and 128 rushing. Quanell Farrakhan made 2 TD’s one was on a 95 yd punt return to give the Stangs their first score in the game.

D’Andre Hardeman has become their main running back and no team yet can slow him down. A senior at 5’9” and 200 pounds is a power runner and doesn’t go down easy, he fights and manages to break tackles picking up crucial yards and wears down the defense.

North Shore is undefeated with a 3-0 record and won’t play this next week. Their next game is a home district game against Humble Wildcats also undefeated on Thursday, September 26th at 7PM. Linda Jamail photographer and statistician.