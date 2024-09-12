HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: King, Dekaney battle in final pre-district contest

By David Taylor, Managing Editor

Week Three of high school football tonight matches two area powers in C. E. King (1-1) and Spring Dekaney (0-2). Don’t let the winless record of Dekaney fool because their first loss was to No. 10-ranked Port Arthur Memorial (30-17) and the second week a close loss to Katy Paetow (18-12).

The Panthers are hoping for a wipeout performance to lead them into the state’s toughest district in District 23-6A. The district currently boasts three state-ranked teams in the Top Ten in No. 2 North Shore, No. 6 Summer Creek, and No. 9 Atascocita.

Tonight’s game will be at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring and kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Friday night also brings a few interesting matches. The cross-town rivalry with Spring Westfield continues at GPISD Stadium against No. 2 North Shore. Both teams are Mustangs so the satellite will show a blob of red congregated in North Shore for the Westfield attempt to knock off the other Mustangs. Last week, despite five interceptions from NS QB Kaleb Bailey, North Shore managed to win against Fort Worth Crowley, 26-13.

Also Friday night, the battle of Baytown takes place at Stallworth at 7. The two schools have been rivals for years and this is one of the first times they play each other despite being in two different divisions. Throw out the divisions and previous records, this one is always a throw down.

Another donnybrook could be at Cougar Stadium in Crosby. While the Coogs have opened with two straight losses, look for them to give Fort Bend Marshall a tough time. The Buffalos enter the contest ranked No. 7 in the state 5A Division poll.

Here’s the complete schedule:

Thursday, September 12

C. E. King at Spring DeKaney, 7 p.m., Planet Ford Stadium in Spring

West Fork at Aldine Eisenhower, 7 p.m., W. W. Thorne Stadium in Houston

Madison at Galena Park, 7 p.m., Galena Park ISD Stadium in Houston

Friday, September 13

Aldine at Northbrook, 7 p.m., Tully Stadium in Houston

Aldine MacArthur at West Brook, 7 p.m., Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium in Beaumont

Barbers Hill at Deer Park, 7 p.m., Abshier Stadium in Deer Park

Baytown Sterling at Baytown Lee, 7 p.m., Stallworth Stadium in Baytown

Clear Creek at Channelview, 7 p.m., Ray Maddry Stadium in Channelview

Cypress Lakes at Aldine Davis, 7 p.m., W. W. Thorne Stadium in Houston

Fort Bend Marshall at Crosby, 7 p.m., Cougar Stadium in Crosby

Goose Creek Memorial at Clear Brook, 7 p.m., Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City

Splendora at Huffman Hargrave, 7:30 p.m., Falcon Stadium in Huffman

Spring Westfield at North Shore, 7 p.m., Galena Park ISD Stadium in Houston