Yellow Jackets Battle back in a Tough Homecoming Clash and Retain 1st Place

Galena Park Yellow Jackets Edges Milby Buffs 46-38 to Stay Unbeaten

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX. – GPISD Stadium – On September 27, 2024 at the Galena Park Yellow Jackets Homecoming Game they came from behind and remained undefeated in district 5A- 1 Region III District 10 and in 1st place, Jackets 46 – Milby Buffs 38.

Head Coach Spiro Amarantos and his Fighting Jackets rewarded the loud and proud fans with another come-from-behind 4th quarter breath-taking win. Last week the Jackets had an upset win over #1 Houston Sterling, 20-18 with 14 seconds in the game, this too was a thriller. In that game they came-from-behind again with 40 seconds to pull out their season’s 3-0 district win.

Milby scored first and led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter. As halftime close Milby led 26-13.

At the end of the third quarter the Jackets were down by five. Milby 32 – GP 27. In the final quarter GP scored 3 TD’s and ended the game on top 46 – 38.

Coach Amarantos must control his Jackets lack of discipline by creating so many penalties. In this game they committed 11 penalties and had it not been for so many penalties they would have had an easier victory.

GP scorers: #5 Cary Clay, running back (3 TD’s), #16 Hunter James, receiver (2), #11 Kendall Combs, junior quarterback (2 TD’s) and #12 Juan Soto, extra point kicker made all 7.

GAME STATS: total yards GP = 315 ~ Milby 317 / Linda Jamail photographer and statistician.

Yellow Jackets take their 3-0 district win streak to Spring Woods to play the Tigers on Thursday at Tully Stadium @ 6:30 PM.