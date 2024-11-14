GP Yellow Jackets Win District Championship

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX – November 9, 2024 – Galena Park’s Head Football Coach Spiro Amarantos takes his Yellow Jackets into the District 5A D1 playoffs after a resounding thrashing of the Houston Austin Mustangs, 50–0, while capturing the district title with a 7–1 record.

There’s no doubt the Yellow Jackets are a much improved team on both offense and defense this season compared to last season. This season, by adding a balanced attack with a better passing game into their playbook, they can make use of a pass-run offense which will not be as easy for opponents’ defense to predict.

Their run game is more diverse than before too, with standouts like Cary Clay, Kendall Combs, and Andrew Cortes. These runners have been unstoppable this season, although they haven’t really played against tough defenses like they will encounter now that they are in the playoffs.

GP Scorers were: #11 Kendall Combs, 1TD; #16 Hunter James, 1TD; #2 Andrew Cortes, 2TDs; #5 Cary Clay, 1TD; #42 Christian Collins, 1TD; #12 Juan Soto, 1TD; and kicker #12 Juan Soto. They also got 2 points on a touchback.

The Yellow Jackets have their first playoff game at home against the Port Arthur Memorial Titans from Port Arthur, TX on Friday, November 15 @ 7pm. This game is a part of the 2024 UIL Texas Football State Championships – 2024 Football Conference 5A D1 tournament.

Linda Jamail, statistician/photographer