GP Girls Volleyball Shuts out Randle Lions; claims Bi-District Champ

By Allan Jamail

November 5, 2024 at the Fort Bend ISD Wheeler Field House, the Galena Park Lady Yellow Jackets varsity volleyball team went into the LIONS DEN and they came out with a 3 game/set shutout over the Fort Bend Randle High School Lions.

The 3 victories sealed their position as 19-5A Bi-District Champions.

In set one, the Jackets began sluggish, falling behind 5-0. As set one progressed, they never got rattled or lost their confidence, and Head Coach Mary DeFiore got them back on track playing Jackets’ type of volleyball. It took them a while to climb back up, but eventually they tied the score 8-8. After the tie, it was all Jackets dominating the court, ending the first of three sets 25-15.

Head Coach DeFiore and her assistants, Catherine Swanson and Lydia Baggett, coached their team during time-outs and before each of the last two games. Anytime they saw a weakness in the Jackets’ playing, they quickly had the girls make adjustments so the Lions couldn’t capitalize on it.

Coach DeFiore stood courtside and gave her team both hand and audible signals, which proved to be very successful throughout the 3 sets.

The Yellow Jackets nation turned out in droves, outnumbering the home team Lions fans and taking away their home field advantage.

After the Lions lost the first set, they settled down and played competitively. The final and last 2 sets were often tied, though sometimes with the Lions in the lead. Near the close of the final game, the score was tied 22-22 and then 23-23.

That’s as close as the Lions were allowed to get, as Coach DeFiore called a timeout. During the timeout, she and her assistants settled the team down and then sent them back on the court after a pep talk, which lifted their spirits and enabled them to make the final 2 consecutive points, which sealed the victory and the bi-district championship title.

Galena Park High School Administration & Volleyball Staff: Head Coach Mary DeFiore; Assistants Catherine Swanson and Lydia Baggett; Managers Ximera Tamez, Alyssa Garcia, Alexandra Almazan, Za’ Hirah Barrow; Licensed athletic trainers Jessica Pfannstiel and Ambreya Ousley; Student trainers Michelle Rodriguez and Samantha Martinez.

The 3 set scores: Set 1 – GP 25 & Randle 15. Set 2 – GP 25 & Randle 22. Set 3 – GP 25 & Randle 23.

Linda Jamail, statistician

GPISD Administration at the game: Athletic Director Vivian Dancy; Deputy Director of Athletics Kae Walker; Campus Coordinator Spiro Amarantos; Principal Juan C. Ramirez; and GPISD Superintendent Dr. John Moore.