Mustangs Dominate Panthers 42-14, with Powerful First Half

By Allan Jamail

At the Galena Park Stadium in Houston, TX. on November 1, 2024 the #2 State Ranked North Shore Mustangs raced past the CE King Panthers 42 – 14.

Head Coach Willie Gaston’s Eastside Boys wasted no time putting points on the scoreboard, making 4 touchdowns (TD’s) in the 1st half. At halftime they led 28 – 7 and at the end of the 3rd quarter they led 42 – 7. At the game’s end the Panthers made 1 TD against Nshore’s backup defensive unit.

Mustang scorers: D’Andre Hardeman Jr., 1 TD, Dorian Barnes, 1 TD, Quanell Farrakhan Jr., 2 TD’s, Devin Sanchez, 1 TD & Chris Thomas, 1 TD, Kicker Jorge Campos 6 extra point kicks.

Kaleb Bailey, Mustang’s quarterback threw for 279 yards and three TD’s while completing 77.8% of his passes.

The Eastside Boys defense had so much horsepower they never let the Panthers offense get the opportunity to stay focused on their game plan.

The Eastside Boys continue to play poor pass defense as from the season’s onset. The team continues to display a lack of discipline regarding penalties, making eight, 7 of them were for 15 yds each. They can’t continue undisciplined playing by giving up that much penalty yardage and expect to win against tough teams. Linda Jamail, photographers & statistician.

Before the game it was announced that seniors Charles Ross a LSU linebacker commit alongside teammate Devin Sanchez an Ohio State cornerback commit will play in the Navy All-American Bowl. The 2025 Navy All-American Bowl will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It will be live on NBC and Peacock at 12 noon on January 11, 2025, and will feature many of the nation’s top high school football players. Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the Navy All-American Bowl jersey each year.

The All-American Bowl is annually the most watched, most talked about and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists.

Nshore will travel to play the last game of their regular season against Summer Creek at 7:00 p.m. at Turner Stadium on Friday, November 8th. The Summer Creek Bulldogs will be one of the toughest opponents Nshore has faced this season, they have made at least 31 points every time they’ve taken the field this season. Season records, NS 9-0 & Summer Creek 8-1.