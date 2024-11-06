GP Jackets Hold off Huskies Late Surge to Secure First Place on Seniors Night

Galena Park 21 – Westbury 14

October 31, 2024~Houston, TX.~It was Seniors Night at the Galena Park Stadium, the hosting Jackets defense held back the charging Huskies in the 4th quarter to retain their 1st place position in 5A-1 Region III District 10.

In the 4th quarter Head Coach Spiro Amarantos’ Yellow Jackets led 21 – 7 with 6.5 minutes remaining in the game. The Huskies with the ball quickly scored on a pass play making it 21 – 14. The Jackets got the ball on the ensuing kickoff but couldn’t move the ball downfield and had to punt it back to the Huskies.

The Huskies again quickly began advancing the ball downfield. With less than 3 minutes they were inside the Jackets 30 yard with what was appearing to be they were going to tie the game or go for 2 points to move ahead. The Jackets defense made a gang tackle with a heavy collision tackle on the Huskies runner who coughed up the ball to the Jackets.

With less than 2 minutes the Jackets offense led by quarterback Kendall Combs passed downfield to receiver Hunter James around the Huskies 40 yard line for a 1st down.

The Huskies used their last remaining timeout to stop the clock at 1:40 minutes on the game clock. Jackets Head Coach Spiro Amarantos wisely decided not to try to score again and he had QB Combs take a knee 3 times to run out the clock.

Scorers: Andrew Cortes, 1 TD, Cary Clay 2 TD’s & Juan Soto kicked for 3 extra points.

Linda Jamail, photographer & statistician.

The Yellow Jackets play their final game on the road, 12 noon on Saturday, November, 9th playing the Houston Austin Mustangs at Barnett Stadium.