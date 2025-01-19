Channelview ISD announces school closures this week

From Channelview ISD

After closely monitoring the weather forecast and assessing current conditions, Channelview ISD will be closed Tuesday, January 21, 2025, and Wednesday, January 22, 2025, due to inclement weather. Reports indicate that the weather will not allow for safe travel.

This closure includes all after-school activities.

For those in need of shelter or warming services, please note the following resources available in our community during extreme cold weather:

Warming Center – YMCA

Provides a warming center during extreme cold weather. A valid ID is required, and the center may be closed due to extreme conditions. Please verify if the center is open by visiting the YMCA website.

Location: 15055 Wallisville Road, Houston, TX 77049

Emergency Shelter – Bay Area Homeless Services

Assists individuals and families experiencing homelessness in obtaining permanent housing. The intake process typically takes 1-3 days. During cold weather, the agency may have couches or chairs available, though extra beds are limited.

Phone: 281-837-1654

Email: pm@bahs-shelter.org

Website: www.bahs-shelter.org

Location: 3406 Wisconsin Street, Baytown, TX 77520

Warming Center – Harris County

Provides a warming center for individuals affected by severe weather. Please note that these centers are not equipped for pets.

Location: 4900 Providence Street, Houston, TX 77020

We encourage everyone to stay safe and follow the advice of local meteorologists. We will continue to provide updates through phone calls, the district website, our social media channels, and the North Channel Star.