Sheldon ISD to close on Tuesday, Wednesday

Sheldon ISD families and staff,

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to make the best decisions for all of our students, staff, and families. Our priority is always the safety and well-being of our community, and we are committed to keeping you informed every step of the way.

We have continued to monitor the weather throughout the weekend, and with conditions expected to worsen, we have made the decision to close school on Tuesday, January 21 and Wednesday, January 22. We will continue to monitor the forecast and update you accordingly. Be sure to check your email and your phone for texts and ParentSquare notifications. We will also make updates on our social media accounts and website, and the North Channel Star.

Please stay safe and warm!