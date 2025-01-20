Crosby American Legion honors vets with wreath-laying ceremony

From our community

It was a quiet day in the cemetery at Sterling White in Highlands just two days before Christmas. While the rest of the community scurried around finishing up shopping and other details before Christmas, a group of veterans participated in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony Monday, Dec. 23 at the site of the Veterans Memorial in the Sterling White cemetery.

The participants were members of the Crosby American Legion, Ladies Auxiliary, joined by cemetery staff to honor fallen service members during the holiday season.

Legion members and auxiliary volunteers carefully placed ceremonial wreaths at the memorial, paying tribute to the sacrifices of local veterans. The ceremony demonstrated the community’s ongoing commitment to remembering and honoring those who served our nation.

The Sterling White Cemetery Veterans Memorial serves as a year-round tribute to service members from the Crosby area and continues to be maintained through the dedicated efforts of cemetery staff and veteran organizations.