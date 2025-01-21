Sheldon ISD’s Dr. Demetrius McCall named National Superintendent to Watch

From community reports

Sheldon ISD Superintendent Dr. Demetrius McCall has been named a Superintendent to Watch by the National School Public Relations Association. Dr. McCall is one of 25 superintendents to receive this national honor. Honorees are selected that have fewer than five years of experience as a superintendent and who demonstrate dynamic, fast-paced leadership with strong communication. Dr. McCall is being recognized for his use of communication technology in innovative and effective ways to engage and inform the Sheldon ISD community in two-way communication and outreach efforts.

“In his first year as superintendent, he steered the work of a new five-year strategic planning document that serves as the roadmap for district priorities and improvement goals, implemented a mass notification communication system with a mobile app, supported the launch of a new website, re-established guidelines for Parent Community Organization programs and created staff ambassador programs to help tell the story of Sheldon ISD,” said Executive Director of Communications and Community Partnerships Emily Conklin, APR, CPC.

“He understands communication channels will continue to develop, and he is intentional about his research prior

to implementation. As a parent of Sheldon ISD students, he wants the best for his community and that includes the

tools used to communicate and the relationships the school district chooses to partner with for support.”

Dr. McCall is in his second school year as Superintendent of Sheldon ISD. Dr. McCall will be recognized at the National School Public Relations Association conference in Washington D.C. in July.