Former North Shore football coach named to take the helm at C. E. King

From community reports

Sheldon ISD announces Cory Laxen as C.E. King High School’s Head Football Coach.

“Coach Laxen is a great fit for our program, bringing not only a wealth of experience and

leadership, but also a passion for developing

student-athletes both on and off the field,” said

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Demetrius McCall.

“With a strong focus on teamwork, discipline, and academic success, we are confident that he will inspire our athletes to reach their full potential and continue to build a winning culture in our community.”

Coach Laxen brings 15 years of coaching experience and is beginning his third year with the Panthers. Prior to coming to King High School, Coach Laxen spent 10 years at Galena Park ISD’s North Shore High School where he was a part of four state championships (2015, 2018, 2019 & 2021) as the Offensive Line Coach and Strength and Conditioning Coordinator. Many students have earned scholarships thanks to his extensive background in helping advance athletes to the collegiate level. He has a Master’s in Education Administration from Lamar University and a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Rice University, where he lettered in football all four years. Coach Laxen has a son, Brayden (15) and a daughter, Bailey (14).