GALENA PARK SUPERINTENDENT’S MESSAGE: Strengthening Our Bond

From John Moore. Ed.D., Superintendent of Schools

With the passing of the recent 530 million dollar bond, the community has seized the opportunity to honor Galena Park ISD’s (GPISD) legacy of academic excellence while adapting to the future. The District’s legacy of excellence is built on generations of dedicated educators and motivated students who achieve remarkable success. To that end, modern classrooms equipped with cutting-edge technology will enable teachers to implement innovative teaching methods,

enhancing student engagement and understanding. In addition to infrastructure and physical improvements,

the bond will fund programs that broaden educational

opportunities. From STEM to Fine Arts academies, the

initiative ensures that students have access to a diverse range of extracurricular activities and specialized courses.

Passing a school bond is more than just a financial undertaking; it is a visionary step toward ensuring every GPISD student receives a world-class education.

As Dr. John Moore, Superintendent of Schools, stated, “This is the community’s bond.” When the community voted on the 2024 School Bond, they did not simply decide on a financial measure; they invested in a legacy of academic excellence that will benefit students for years to come. The passage of the bond signifies a commitment to providing

every student with the tools and resources necessary to thrive in an ever-changing and competitive world.

The passage of GPISD’s 2024 School Bond honors the District’s rich history of educational achievement and lays the foundation for a future where academic excellence is accessible to every student. This initiative is a testament to the power of community collaboration and the enduring impact of investing in education. The legacy of GPISD- strengthened by the bond-will continue to inspire and empower generations, ensuring that each student can achieve their dreams and contribute to a brighter future.