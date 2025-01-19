Galena Park ISD announces school closures this week

From Galena Park ISD

Due to anticipated inclement weather, classes and activities have been canceled for Tuesday, January 21, 2025, and Wednesday, January 22, 2025, out of an abundance of caution. All campuses, transportation services, and the administration building will be closed.

All students and employees should remain at home. Maintenance workers, grounds workers, and custodians should contact their supervisors. We encourage everyone to prioritize their safety and exercise caution when traveling.

The safety and well-being of students, their families, and our employees are our top priorities. We will continue to monitor the impact this weather may have on our community to determine if further schedule changes or cancellations are needed. Please stay tuned to the Galena Park ISD webpage, Facebook, Instagram, and/or X, and the North Channel Star for the latest updates.