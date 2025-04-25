Galena Park Celebrates Sidewalk Completion Project

By Allan Jamail

Galena Park, TX. April 11, 2025 ~ Citizens, community leaders, city officials and elected officials gathered on the

Holland Avenue street edge to celebrate the sidewalk completion project. Holland Avenue is the main arterial street running north and south on the eastside of the residential section of the city.

It has the third highest vehicular traffic other than Clinton Drive and Federal Road. The ribbon cutting event was kicked off first by speeches from Pct. 2 County Commissioner Adrian Garcia, Mayor Esmeralda Moya of Galena

Park (GP) and Galena Park’s High School Principal Juan Ramirez . This was a ceremony to commemorate this

milestone and participate in the ribbon cutting event.

Commissioner Garcia welcomed everyone.

“We’re proud to complete a new sidewalk improvement for GP. For parents and students at MacArthur Elementary,

Galena Park Elementary, Galena Park Middle School, and Galena Park High School, this means a safer path to school. Investing in sidewalks is an investment in public safety because getting to and from school should never “be a risk.”

Garcia heaped praises on Mayor Moya who he said that whenever she calls for him he’s quick to answer because she’s always wanting to improve services for the city’s seniors. “The seniors in GP who have a mayor such as Mayor Moya

who’s looking out for them should be thankful and she’s deserving of their support,” Garcia said. “This sidewalk project couldn’t have been done by just one entity, it required the county, the city, the engineers and the contractor working in collaboration with one another to produce the completed sidewalk project,” Commissioner Garcia concluded.

He recognized County Engineer Milton Rahman and emphasized the importance of the county’s engineering department. Mayor Esmeralda Moya said, “I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia for providing, our city, the City of Galena Park with a truly meaningful contribution—the construction of these much-needed sidewalks. Commissioner Garcia and I have long shared a commitment to enhancing the safety and well-being of our community, and this project is a reflection of that partnership.”

“Of all the improvements we’ve envisioned, these sidewalks hold particular importance. With so many of our young

scholars walking to school each day, the addition of safe pathways and clearly marked school zone traffic signs will go a long way in protecting our students and giving peace of mind to their families and us. We can’t thank you enough, Commissioner Garcia, for supporting and caring for our community. May God bless you and may He continue to

guide you in His and your work. With God’s blessing -We will continue to work together for the betterment

and well-being of everybody,” Moya concluded.

Before Moya stepped down she pointed to one of GP’s seniors, Dorothy Harding a longtime resident and former election precinct chair in attendance that uses a motorized wheelchair to get about the city. Moya told Harding she can now use these sidewalks to get around to visit others and to do her shopping. Harding said these sidewalks will be a blessing to her and other seniors who needed a safe way to go walking or shopping.

Galena Park High School Principal Juan Ramirez said, “Thank you, Commissioner Garcia and Mayor Moya, for your leadership and partnership in making this project a reality. It’s truly a great day for Galena Park. As the principal of Galena Park High School, I’m thrilled to be here to celebrate the completion of the Holland Avenue improvements.

This project means more than just new sidewalks and infrastructure—it represents a commitment to the safety and

well-being of our students and families.”

Ramirez said for years, he’d observed students navigate their way to and from school, sometimes through areas that

weren’t as safe or accessible as they should have been.

“With these improvements, including new sidewalks, enhanced crossings, and flashing school zone signage our students now have a much safer and more welcoming route to school. That peace of mind is invaluable—for them, for

their families, and for all of us at the school.”

“But beyond the physical upgrades, this project symbolizes something even greater—it shows that when we work together as a community, we can create meaningful change. Whether its city leadership, county support, or our schools, we’re strongest when we work in partnership. The transformation of Holland Avenue is proof of that.”

“To our students, this improvement sends a powerful message: that they matter, that their safety matters, and that their success begins not just in the classroom, but in every step they take to get there. On behalf of our school and our community, thank you again to Commissioner Garcia, Mayor Moya, and everyone who helped bring this project to life. We are grateful, and we’re excited for what this means for the future of Galena Park.”

